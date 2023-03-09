Spurs have lost seven of their 15 games in 2023 and their trophy hopes have been vanquished, with a top-four finish in the Premier League their last remaining target.

They hold down fourth place for now, but Liverpool and Newcastle United are in close pursuit.

The European campaign ended with a 1-0 loss on aggregate to Milan at the last-16 stage, after a bleak 0-0 draw at home on Thursday (AEDT) in which Tottenham barely threatened its visitor, managing just two shots on target.

Conte was appointed in November 2021 on a contract that runs through to the end of this season.

The former Juventus, Inter and Italy boss might well depart once the campaign ends, but Tottenham could pull the plug before then if they consider Conte is not maximising the team's potential.

Sacking the highly respected Conte might be a move chairman Daniel Levy considers as he weighs up the future prospects of on-field success.

Conte said: "I respect the contract and at the end of the season I'll make the right assessments with the club.

"Let's see, maybe they can send me away even earlier. For a coach, what matters is raising the bar, and we struggled this year."

Tottenham hosts Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.