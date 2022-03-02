Abramovich bought the European champions back in 2003, but is said to looking for a new owner.

The 55-year-old gave "stewardship and care" of the London club to its foundation trustees following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss says he was among those to be offered Chelsea.

McGregor on Wednesday suggested he would be keen to lodge an offer of £3billion.

The Irishman tweeted: "I wish to explore this @ChelseaFC."

McGregor previously declared on social media that he would do "big things" with Manchester United if he were to buy the club.

Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick he will only be willing to make the purchase if he can put together a consortium of investors.

"Like all other oligarchs, he is in a panic," the 86-year-old said. "Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

"I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2billion.

"But Chelsea has no money. It means, those who buy Chelsea must compensate Abramovich [for the debts].

"As of today, we don't know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners, but I have to examine the general conditions first.

"But what I can already say, I'm definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then [I'd buy] with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors."