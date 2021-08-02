Grealish has been linked with a £100million move to the English champions and is expected to inform Villa of his intention to leave.

Villa has reportedly offered Grealish a bumper new deal worth £200,000-a-week.

ROUND-UP

- Tottenham has turned its attention to Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to the Daily Mail. Wolves reportedly want £45m for the Spain international, who would be re-acquainted with manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Goal claims Leeds United are also interested in Traore.

- Atletico Madrid is preparing for Kieran Trippier to exit the club as links with Manchester United intensify, with the Spanish champion lining up a move for Roma's Alessandro Florenzi, claims AS.

- Atletico is also pursuing Inter's Lautaro Martinez and has moved ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign the Argentina international, according to Tuttosport.

- Borussia Dortmund's Denmark international Thomas Delaney is being pursued Southampton, Norwich City and Crystal Palace, reports Ruhr Nachrichten.

- ABC claims Real Madrid will offer forward Karim Benzema a new one-year contract extension.