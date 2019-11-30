City looked set to cruise to all three points when Raheem Sterling scored his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign midway through the first half, but it was pegged back by Jetro Willems's fierce drive three minutes later.

Kevin De Bruyne restored City's lead eight minutes from time with a stunning half-volley, yet Pep Guardiola's side was denied a vital victory by Shelvey's equally wonderful strike in the 88th minute.

Sterling squandered a huge chance to win it in stoppage-time, and the result meant City ended the day 11 points behind leader Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp's side overcame Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.