City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that De Bruyne will have to isolate for 10 days after returning a positive test.

That means he will miss Mondays (AEDT) clash with Everton, Thursday's (AEDT) UEFA Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League meeting against West Ham United next weekend.

"Kevin has tested positive for Covid so he must isolate for 10 days," Guardiola said.

"We have to be careful, people are dying from Covid, he is vaccinated so hopefully he will be OK.

"Now he has to recover well. The human being is more important than anything else."

De Bruyne's absence may be magnified by injuries to fellow attacking midfielders Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, who returned from England international duty with knocks.

Guardiola does not expect Grealish to be available to face Everton and is unsure on whether Foden will be ready for the visit of the Toffees.

"We have Jack getting better after he went to the national team," he added.

"Phil Foden came back with a knock and a problem in his leg, but he is getting better.

"Jack, I don't think so [will be available]. Phil we will see."

Guardiola is happy City can now focus on its Premier League challenge and qualifying for the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League without any more international interruptions until January.

"As a club manager, it is a dream because I have a week's holiday," Guardiola said about international breaks. "Look at my tan, it's much better than at the United game.

"But at the same time I'm concerned because every international break we're unlucky.

"Players come back from the national team and they get injured, this time is not an exception. We get them fit, they come back not fit.

"Now until January, there is no international break and hopefully we can get a point and qualify for the Champions League and fight for the title at the end of the season."