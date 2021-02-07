The Germany midfielder made amends for a first-half penalty miss with a brace after the break as the visitor cut loose to march five points clear at the Premier League summit.

Alisson's poor clearance led to Gundogan's second of the game and the goalkeeper was also at fault for City's third, as Raheem Sterling headed in his 100th for the club under Guardiola. Phil Foden rubbed salt in the home side's wounds with a superb solo goal to round out the scoring.

The result leaves Liverpool's title defence in tatters; it has lost three successive league games at home for the first time since 1963 and sits 10 points back having played a game more than the leader.

Mohamed Salah did end a home league goal drought spanning 410 minutes when he converted a penalty having been pulled back by Ruben Dias, but Alisson’s errors helped City respond in emphatic fashion.