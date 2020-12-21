Chelsea v West Ham December 21, 2020 23:36 1:31 min Premier League: Chelsea v West Ham WATCH every Chelsea match on demand on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial Highlights Chelsea West Ham United Football Premier League -Latest Videos 1:31 min Premier League: Chelsea v West Ham 0:30 min The stats behind Arsenal's confidence crisis 1:31 min Battling Chelsea gets back on track at the Bridge 2:03 min Lewandowski reveals he almost joined Man United 0:26 min Juve welcomes Dybala back for Fiorentina clash 1:31 min Premier League: Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:31 min Burnley tames Wolves to climb out of bottom three 4:02 min Thuram cops six-match ban for spitting incident 0:41 min Messi's motivation was never in doubt for Koeman 0:57 min Terzic set to deploy Haaland, Moukoko in front two