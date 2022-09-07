The German was appointed as the successor to club legend Frank Lampard in January 2021 and led Chelsea to Champions League glory with a 1-0 over Manchester City in May of the same year.

Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022

More success followed in the form of trophies in the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, but Tuchel also lost two FA Cup finals and an Carabao Cup final – beaten in both domestic cup showpieces on penalties to Liverpool last term.