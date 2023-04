Graham Potter has been sacked by the Blues, with former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann rumoured to be the preferred candidate to take over.

🚨🔵 Julian Nagelsmann is the favorite candidate to replace Graham Potter as new Chelsea head coach, as reported yesterday. #CFC



Nagelsmann was mentioned yesterday during internal discussions — Julian is considered a talented coach.



Talks are ongoing to make best decision. pic.twitter.com/Y2QmqvoBTS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 2, 2023

The confirmed news sees the former Brighton boss leave Stamford Bridge after just seven-months at the helm.