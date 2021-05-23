Thomas Tuchel's side, who went into the weekend third, looked to be facing the tricky position of needing to win the Champions League just to qualify for it in 2021-2022, but Tottenham rescuing a late win at Leicester means Chelsea pipped the Foxes to fourth by a point.

Chelsea had the better chances in a first half they largely controlled but went into the break trailing as Bertrand Traore, who spent four years at the club, netted from a well-worked corner.

Clever play from Traore then earned Villa a penalty, which Anwar El Ghazi scored, early in the second half and that proved to be the winner as all Chelsea - who had Cesar Azpilicueta sent off late on - could muster was a Ben Chilwell goal.

Nevertheless, Leicester's inability to take advantage of Chelsea's slip-up ensured Tuchel's side will be back at Europe's top table next season regardless of their result in the Champions League final next weekend.