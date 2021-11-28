Italy midfielder Jorginho looked to have set United on their way to victory in what is likely to be Carrick's only Premier League match as manager before he is replaced by another interim appointment in Ralf Rangnick.

No ever-present Premier League team have earned fewer points from losing positions than Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January, but Jadon Sancho's first goal in the competition after Jorginho's blunder was followed by similarly generous United defending.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's foul on Thiago Silva teed up a Jorginho penalty, with a point – taking the Blues clear of Manchester City – the very least the hosts deserved.

United was beaten 4-1 by Watford last time out in the league in what proved to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last match at the helm and familiar frailties were soon evident as neither Wan-Bissaka nor Victor Lindelof cut out a straightforward ball, forcing David de Gea to save smartly from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Only the frame of the goal kept United on level terms going into the break, as Antonio Rudiger's long-range drive crashed against the crossbar, but Carrick's side were rewarded for staying in the game early in the second half.

Jorginho's loose touch gave Sancho a clear run from halfway and he used the potential square pass to Marcus Rashford as a decoy before slotting past Edouard Mendy.

Yet United gave Jorginho an opportunity to earn his reprieve when Wan-Bissaka hacked at Silva in the box, allowing the Chelsea midfielder to send De Gea the wrong way from 12 yards.

The result could have gone either way from that point, with Fred aiming a delicate chip into Mendy's arms after the goalkeeper had inexplicably passed him the ball, before Rudiger rifled a last-gasp volley over the crossbar when unmarked.