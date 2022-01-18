Tuchel's side missed a chance to quickly close the gap to leader Manchester City, which beat the European champion 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to go 13 points clear.

Hakim Ziyech put the Blues ahead in the first half at the Amex Stadium, but Brighton restored parity through an unmarked Adam Webster in the 60th minute.

Chelsea was unable to bring an end to its worst top-flight run under Tuchel by finding a winner, with Brighton earning an impressive point.

Brighton started positively and pressed Chelsea well, but Danny Welbeck spurned their best opportunity when he failed to connect with the ball in the six-yard box.

However, Chelsea took the lead in the 28th minute when a speculative Ziyech effort got the better of Robert Sanchez and found the bottom-right corner.

The Seagulls made a strong start to the second period and drew level on the hour mark when Webster powered a header home from Alexis Mac Allister's corner.

Romelu Lukaku made a brilliant dart in behind to latch onto Antonio Rudiger's lofted throughball but was thwarted by the onrushing Sanchez, with the Blues having to settle for a draw.