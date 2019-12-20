Chelsea difficult, but not emotionally for Jose December 20, 2019 21:32 1:13 min Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho says he isn't fazed by facing former club Chelsea at the weekend. Interviews Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Football Premier League Jose Mourinho -Latest Videos 2:00 min SPFL: Hibernian v Rangers 1:31 min LaLiga: Eibar v Granada 4:55 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Roma 3:54 min Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund 5:25 min Wing winner seals third-straight home win for Boro 5:25 min Championship: Middlesbrough v Stoke City 1:13 min Chelsea difficult, but not emotionally for Jose 0:30 min Arteta leaves City for top job at Arsenal 0:58 min Villas-Boas rules out January signings 54:25 min State of the Union - FC Barcelona