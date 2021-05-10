Cavani joined United as a free agent on transfer deadline day last October and has scored 15 goals in his first season in England.

The in-form striker was only contracted to the Red Devils until the end of next month, but he will remain at Old Trafford.

Cavani looked set to be on the move again after his father, Luis, in stated in March that the Uruguay international was not happy at United and wanted to join Boca Juniors.

After he completed the scoring in Monday's (AEST) 3-1 win at Aston Villa, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a strong hint that the in-form 34-year-old would be going nowhere and that has now been confirmed.