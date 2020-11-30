The Manchester United forward sent the message after scoring twice in Monday's (AEDT) 3-2 victory at Southampton, including a last-gasp winner.

Uruguay international Cavani used a Spanish phrase 'N******' in response to an Instagram story from a fan and has since deleted the post, having been told of its potential to cause offence.

Edinson Cavani has apologised for a social media post that could be deemed offensive, though Manchester United insist there was no "malicious intent" on the Uruguayan's part.

In a statement released by United, Cavani said: "The message I posted after the match on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game.

"The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently.

"I would like to sincerely apologise for this."

In a statement of their own, United added: "It is clear to us that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind Edinson's message and he deleted it as soon as he was informed that it could be misconstrued.

"Edinson has issued an apology for any unintentional offence caused. Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism."

The FA said it had been informed and would look into it, while United is also reported to be aware of the post.

Cavani's double at St Mary's Stadium came after he was introduced from the bench at half-time, the victory leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side just three points adrift of the top three with a game in hand.