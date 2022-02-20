Tottenham stunned City with a thrilling 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium, a result that gave Liverpool fresh hope in the title race.

Kane scored twice and had another goal ruled out by VAR but it was his creative play against a City team that tried to sign him last year that delighted Liverpool great Carragher.

The England captain's pass sparked the move that saw Dejan Kulusevski open the scoring and his link-up play with Son Heung-min – who racked up two assists – was sublime throughout.

"That was one of the best performances I have seen this season, it really was," Carragher said to Sky Sports about Kane, who had 19 passes in the opposition half, with no other Spurs player reaching double figures.

"It was a privilege to watch. What made it so special was that Kane didn't get a lot of the ball, but when it came into him, everything he did was pure class.

"Kane is one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League, he's not far behind Kevin De Bruyne."

Another former Liverpool star, Graeme Souness, felt Kane had shown exactly why clubs contending for honours like City want to buy him.

"Harry Kane was fantastic - he's put himself in the shop window again.

"Not just his goals but his general play. He was a real problem. He gets over the ball, he's got the technique and the vision to see things, and he can deliver on what he sees.

"Some of his passing was an absolute delight, as good as it gets."

Liverpool plays Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final next week but Carragher feels the Reds should be even more enthused by the prospect of catching City.

The Reds – 3-1 winners over Norwich City in their game at Anfield - are now just six points behind Pep Guardiola's leaders and have a game in hand at home to Leeds United on Thursday (AEDT).

"I certainly think for the next four or five days, the Leeds game at Anfield is more important than the cup final on the Sunday against Chelsea," added Carragher.

"I'd still favour Man City [for the title] with Liverpool still to come to the Etihad and Liverpool's fixtures may be tougher.

"But there was a little bit of hope that Liverpool could do something, a glimmer of hope, when Man City dropped points at Southampton.

"It was the first time in such a long time that they hadn't won and you very rarely see a Pep Guardiola team get pegged back.

"I'd still say they are very much in the hotseat - even a team of Liverpool's quality coming [to the Etihad] to win will not be easy.

"But the great thing, not just for Liverpool supporters but for the country, is that it looks like we could have a title race on.

"Four to six weeks ago we thought that wasn't going to be the case so long may it continue."