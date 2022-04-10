WATCH: Mane rescues Liverpool in thrilling draw with City

Salah has starred for Jurgen Klopp's side since joining from Roma in 2017 for £34million (39m euro), but uncertainty remains over his future with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Reports suggest the Egypt forward, who has won the Premier League Golden Boot award twice, is looking to be made the highest-paid player at the club by a considerable distance.

Liverpool appears unwilling to budge on its wage structure, though Klopp previously suggested he is "happy" with how the ongoing negotiations are going.

Carragher pointed towards former Reds talisman Fernando Torres as he urged Salah to be cautious in how he approaches the discussions, otherwise he risks tarnishing his reputation.

"I don't think Liverpool will up their offer at this moment," Carragher said on Sky Sports ahead of what is being billed as the Premier League title decider between Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday.

"But I think Mo Salah should be sensible, he and his representatives should understand the situation they have at Liverpool.

"He will still be getting an amazing contract. But the football he's playing now, he's playing for one of the best managers in the world, one of the best teams in the world.

"What he's done over the last four or five years makes him one of the greatest players to ever wear a Liverpool shirt. And I just think it would be sad if he was to move on, maybe to a rival in this country.

"I think he'd lose his legacy, if you like, at Liverpool. If you look at what happened to Fernando Torres, going to Chelsea... I just don't think it'd be great for his career.

"Where could he go that's better than Liverpool right now? I don't think there is anywhere."

Torres formed a formidable partnership with Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard after joining in 2007, scoring 81 times in 142 appearances, but his relationship with the Anfield faithful turned sour when he joined Chelsea in 2011.

That move coincided with a downturn in the former Spain forward's career and Carragher believes Salah could face a similar problem, though the centre-back is hopeful the forward will stay.

"I still believe he will sign, I think this is the best place for him," he said.

"It's not as though Mo Salah came to Liverpool as a superstar, he became a superstar at Liverpool and I think Jurgen Klopp, the way his team plays brings out the best in him.

"I don't think it would be a sensible move for him if he was to move on, I really don't. I think it would be better for him and obviously the club if he could put pen to paper."