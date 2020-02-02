The Gunners had won their last 11 meetings with Burnley in all competitions but Mikel Arteta's men did not do nearly enough to extend that run as they again failed to make up significant ground on the top four.

Although Arsenal spurned presentable chances of their own, they could consider themselves a little fortunate to pick up a point as Jay Rodriguez somehow contrived to hit the underside of the bar from five yards out with 12 minutes remaining, the ball coming down on the goalline.

Both teams remain on 31 points, 10 adrift of the top four and seven above the bottom three.