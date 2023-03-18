Brooks, who was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021, was given the all-clear in May last year.

The Wales international began a modified training program and eventually returned to a matchday squad when he was named on the bench for Bournemouth's 1-0 win over Liverpool last week.

Brooks went one further on Sunday (AEDT), coming on as a substitute in Bournemouth's 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa – a damaging result for the Cherries' hopes of beating the drop.

What a special moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y7q5jMB4W3 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 18, 2023

Having seen Brooks play 11 minutes at Villa Park, Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil is confident the 25-year-old will be raring to go after the international break.

"I'm delighted for Brooksy. I'm disappointed he came back in a game we didn't get anything from but the bigger picture is it's fantastic for him," O'Neil told BBC Sport.

"He'll be ready to go again after the international break."

Bournemouth, which sits second bottom in the Premier League, hosts Fulham in its next game on April 2 (AEDT).