Albania striker Broja, who turns 20 in September, has progressed through Chelsea's youth ranks and made his first-team debut as a substitute against Everton in March 2020.

He spent last season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances for the Eredivisie side.

Armando Broja has signed a new long-term contract with the Blues! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 18, 2021

Olivier Giroud's move to Milan, which was finalised on Sunday (AEST), and speculation linking Tammy Abraham with a move away from Stamford Bridge means Broja could play his way into Thomas Tuchel's plans for the 2021-2022 campaign.

"I am really excited to be signing a new contract with Chelsea. Having come through the academy here it was a special moment for me to make my first-team debut last year, before gaining further experience on loan at Vitesse last season," he told said.

"I want to build on these foundations and I am really looking forward to progressing and making an impact at Chelsea in the years to come."

Chelsea begins its Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on 15 August (AEST), three days after taking on Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast.