The Zambia captain fell ill while on a flight to join up with his national side during the recent international break and spent a period of time in hospital in Mali.

After undergoing further tests, it was discovered Mwepu's illness was down to a heart condition, which can worsen over time and be exacerbated by playing sport.

Brighton confirmed on Tuesday (AEDT) that Mwepu has called time on his career, as he would have an extremely high risk of suffering a cardiac arrest should he continue playing.

In a statement on the club's official website, Mwepu said he intends to stay involved in football in some capacity.

"A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share," the former Salzburg midfielder said.

"A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share," the former Salzburg midfielder said.



"He stood strong to follow his dream of playing football at the highest level, and by the grace of God he lived his dream by reaching the Premier League.

"Some dreams, however, come to an end so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received.

"This is, however, not the end of my involvement with football. I plan to stay involved in some capacity.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that supported me in my football journey, including my wife and family, my agent 12MAN, the Zambian FA, all my previous clubs, team-mates and coaches and especially everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion."

Mwepu joined Brighton from Salzburg in a reported £18million (€21m) deal in July 2021 and made 27 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions.

He played in six of Albion's opening eight Premier League matches this campaign, including the 2-1 win over Manchester United on the opening weekend, starting two of those.

Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom said: "We are all absolutely devastated for Enock.

"He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are thankful he has come through that period, he has seen a promising career cut short at such a young age.

"As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life."

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who recently replaced Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium, said: "I am so sorry for Enock.

"Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him."