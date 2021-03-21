Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay were on target for the Seagulls as for once this season Graham Potter's men turned their dominance into goals.

Brighton had won just once at home in the league since June, but increased Newcastle's relegation fears.

Bruce's men remain just two points clear of third-bottom Fulham, albeit with a game in hand.

However, momentum is against Newcastle as it has won just two of its past 19 games.

"It's difficult to digest at the moment. We simply weren't anywhere near good enough on the night," Bruce said.

"Fair play to Brighton, they were better in every department."

The visitors also suffered the latest in a series of injury blows as Isaac Hayden was taken from the field on a stretcher before half-time with what looked like a serious knee problem.

Brighton took advantage of the first-half stoppage-time added on for the Hayden injury as Trossard smartly brought the ball under control and cut inside before finding the bottom corner with a well-struck shot.

Ryan Fraser came closest to a Newcastle response when he hit the post shortly after the restart.

But it was Brighton that doubled its lead on 51 minutes when Welbeck followed Trossard's example with a precise low finish into the far corner from outside the area.

Maupay rounded off the scoring 22 minutes from time by volleying home Pascal Gross's cross.