Doubles from Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck helped the rampant Seagulls rip apart Wolvers en route to registering their biggest Premier League success.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side came into the game having suffered an agonising FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United last weekend before a meek midweek defeat at lowly Nottingham Forest.

But the eighth-placed Seagulls stylishly set aside those setbacks to move on to a club-record 53 Premier League points – two below Tottenham Hotspur in fifth – with a spell-binding performance in the Sussex sunshine.

The emphatic triumph was Albion’s greatest since returning to the top flight in 2017, bettering last season’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Stunned Wolves offered little on a chastening afternoon as they slipped to a resounding loss which keeps them looking over their shoulders in the battle to avoid relegation.