Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham January 31, 2021 22:37 1:30 min Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Highlights Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur Football Premier League -Latest Videos 3:33 min Roma punishes Verona to keep pressure on Milan 4:54 min Neymar makes pledge to stay at PSG 3:57 min LaLiga: Barcelona v Athletic Club 1:30 min Jose bemoans Spurs sadness and lacking self-esteem 3:33 min Serie A: Roma v Hellas Verona 3:57 min Messi gem brings up Barcelona goal number-650 3:54 min Serie A: Napoli v Parma 3:51 min Serie A: Crotone v Genoa 3:28 min Serie A: Cagliari v Sassuolo 3:34 min Serie A: Atalanta v Lazio