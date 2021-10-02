WATCH full match replays via Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The spoils were shared during a generally low-key contest at Amex Stadium, where both sides could only muster four shots on target between them.

Nevertheless, the point was enough for the two teams to extend their respective unbeaten runs to five matches in all competitions.

While Brighton missed the chance to move joint-top of the Premier League, it recorded its eighth home top-flight clean sheet of 2021, a tally only bettered by Manchester City and Chelsea.

The hosts' defence was tested inside the opening minute as Bukayo Saka embarked on a strong individual run before drilling straight at Robert Sanchez.

Opposite number Aaron Ramsdale endured a nervy moment at the other end; the Arsenal goalkeeper spilling Neal Maupay's 21st-minute cross, only for Lewis Dunk to fire over from close range on his 350th appearance for the club.

Targeting a fourth win in five home games, Brighton continued to threaten with an important last-ditch intervention preventing Leandro Trossard from applying the finishing touch to Adam Lallana's centre.

Arsenal – the winner in nine of its 15 previous away outings – went close five minutes before the break as Thomas Partey's placed effort flashed narrowly wide of the target.

Chances were fewer and further between after the break, although Sanchez came to Brighton's rescue 14 minutes from time with smart reflexes to deny Emile Smith-Rowe after a quick counter by the visitors.

The hosts finished strongly with substitute Solly March testing Ramsdale and Shane Duffy heading wide, but nothing could separate the two sides.