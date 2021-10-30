WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Liverpool TV ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

First-half goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane – his first against the Seagulls – were cancelled out by Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard.

With Chelsea claiming a dominant win over Newcastle United, Jurgen Klopp's men slipped three points off the pace at the summit.

The only negative in a bright start for the Reds was losing Naby Keita to injury after just 20 minutes. The Guinean appeared to be suffering from the same problem sustained in the incident that saw Paul Pogba sent off during last week's 5-0 win at Manchester United.

Graham Potter's side was ultimately well worth its point and brushed off its 4-1 defeat at Manchester City last time out with a spirited showing on Merseyside.

After an early scare when Alisson Becker had to save well from Solly March, the hosts took the lead in the fourth minute when Mohamed Salah cut the ball back to Henderson on the edge of the penalty area and the Reds skipper swept expertly past Robert Sanchez.

Yves Bissouma forced Alisson to turn his fierce shot on to the post, before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who came on for the injured Keita, put in an inch-perfect cross for Mane to head in.

The visitors were fortunate not to go 3-0 down in the 34th minute when Sanchez hit his clearance against Mane, but the ball had rolled into the net courtesy of the Senegalese's arm.

That seemed to give the visitors belief as Mwepu pulled a goal back for Brighton late in the first half in spectacular fashion, whipping a shot from long range up and over the helpless Alisson.

Trossard then finished calmly in front of The Kop in the 65th minute after being set up by former Red Adam Lallana, with Klopp's charges unable to hit back.

Liverpool hosts Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday (AEDT), while Brighton entertains Newcastle United next Sunday (AEDT).