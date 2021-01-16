Neal Maupay netted after 17 minutes with a tap-in after Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard combined to open up the Leeds defence.

Graham Potter's side is five points clear of the relegation zone after ending a nine-match winless run in the league.

Elsewhere, West Ham United moved up to eighth place on the table after beating fourth-bottom Burnley 1-0 at London Stadium.

The decisive moment came in the ninth minute when Michail Antonio grabbed his first league goal since October from Pablo Fornals's cross.