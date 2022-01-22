Sunday's (AEDT) game at the Brentford Community Stadium had already been halted following a nasty clash of heads between Brentford team-mates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry.

The match was then stopped again with 30 minutes played in bizarre circumstances due to an "unauthorised" aircraft hovering overhead.

The drone soon disappeared and, after a 15-minute delay, both sets of players returned to the field to warm-up and the goalless contest resumed.

The two stoppages meant that an additional 28 minutes were played at the end of the first half in west London.