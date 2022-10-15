Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion October 15, 2022 18:14 1:31 min Premier League: Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion Highlights Brighton & Hove Albion Brentford Football Premier League -Latest Videos 1:30 min Premier League: Fulham v Bournemouth 5:05 min Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin 1:31 min Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Everton 5:05 min Leipzig survives Hertha comeback in a thriller 1:31 min Kane and Hojbjerg get Spurs over the line 7:00 min Serie A: Torino v Juventus 7:00 min Vlahovic lifts Juve gloom with derby winner 1:30 min Premier League: Wolvers v Nottingham Forest 5:01 min Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach 4:59 min Bundesliga: Werder Bremen v Mainz