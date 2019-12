Former Arsenal midfielder Arteta was in the dugout for the first time since being appointed Unai Emery's successor.

Having opted to recall Mesut Ozil to his starting line-up in one of three changes, Arteta saw his side fall behind to Dan Gosling's goal 10 minutes before half-time.

However, Aubameyang tucked in a second-half leveller to ensure Arteta gained a point in his debut as a manager.