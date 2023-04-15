Arnaut Danjuma looked to have salvaged a point for Spurs with an 89th-minute equaliser after goals from Matias Vina and Dominic Solanke put the Cherries in front in response to Son Heung-min's opener.

But Ouattara had the final say with a superbly composed finish in the fifth minute of stoppage-time to hand Gary O'Neil's side three precious points in its quest to stay in the top flight.

Defeat is the latest setback for Spurs as the Londoner side strives to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, with key clashes against Newcastle United and Manchester United to come.