The England international opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when found in the danger zone by Joshua King and, although Dominic Calvert-Lewin levelled just before the break, Bournemouth exploited Everton's sloppiness in the second half.

Ryan Fraser's free-kick was allowed to go all the way through a body of players and find the bottom-right corner in the 67th minute.

Wilson got his second goal five minutes later, applying a gorgeous finish on the bounce after Diego Rico's hopeful ball inexplicably split Everton's defence.

The result sees Bournemouth bounce back from consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Leicester City.