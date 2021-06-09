Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham were six of the 12 founding members behind an attempted closed-shop competition that was announced back in April.

The Super League would have guaranteed yearly entry to its founder clubs, who could be joined by a small group of select guest teams.

But the tournament imploded within 48 hours after a huge public backlash led to the six English clubs rescinding their involvement.

While UEFA praised those who accepted they had made a mistake, in early May the governing body confirmed they were to be hit with a five per cent sacrifice of their European competition revenue plus a collective £13m donation to the organisation.

A Club Commitment Declaration was also signed, with the agreement including fines of up to £87m for each team as a deterrent against any future rebellion.

Although reports initially suggested the other 14 Premier League clubs were divided on sanctions, the competition has now outlined its own punishments, which include a similar commitment to avoid future threats of a breakaway.

Firstly, a combined settlement figure of £22m will be paid to the Premier League, but if any of the big six sign up to another similar competition, they will be liable to pay £25m each and face 30-point deductions as per the agreement.

A joint statement from the Premier League and Football Association read: "The six clubs involved in proposals to form a European Super League have today acknowledged once again that their actions were a mistake, and have reconfirmed their commitment to the Premier League and the future of the English game.

"They have wholeheartedly apologised to their fans, fellow clubs, the Premier League and the FA.

"As a gesture of goodwill, the clubs have collectively agreed to make a contribution of £22million which will go towards the good of the game, including new investment in support for fans, grassroots football and community programmes.

"Furthermore, the clubs have agreed to support rule changes so that any similar actions in the future would lead to a 30-point deduction. Each of the six clubs, in that event, was also be subject to an additional £25million fine.

"The Premier League and the FA have worked closely together throughout this process and this agreement brings both investigations into the matter to a conclusion."