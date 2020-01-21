After six weeks out with a hamstring injury, Bellerin – named captain for the game by Mikel Arteta – curled home from 18 yards with three minutes remaining after Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had won the game for the Blues.

Chelsea took the lead in the 28th minute when Jorginho slotted home a penalty after David Luiz was shown a red card for bundling over Tammy Abraham in his attempt to bail Shkodran Mustafi out for a loose pass.

Arsenal did well to stay in the game and after Gabriel Martinelli cancelled out the opener, and Bellerin ensured Chelsea's jubilation following Azpilicueta's 84th-minute volley was short-lived.