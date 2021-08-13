The Bees finally secured top-flight status via the Championship play-offs at the end of last term and, just as boss Thomas Frank had promised, did not change their style to cope with the step up.

Canos's opener came midway through a first half when the hosts pressed and passed impressively, much to the delight of a raucous home crowd making the most of the chance to watch its team again inside Community Stadium.

In contrast, this was a nightmare for Mikel Arteta. The absences of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette – both through illness – did not help, but new recruit Ben White was part of a defence that conceded a second via a long throw.

Arsenal had 66.5 per cent possession across the opening 15 minutes but its early dominance dissipated as the contest wore on, the visitors at times penned in by their relentless opponents.

Having already hit the outside of the post from a tight angle, Bryan Mbeumo failed to show the required composure after excellent footwork created another opportunity before the break, scuffing his shot wide of the target.

However, Brentford did get the goal its positive approach merited thanks to Canos, who cut in off his team's left flank to fire through Calum Chambers's legs and beat Bernd Leno at the near post.

The ever-lively Emile Smith-Rowe was denied by goalkeeper David Raya as Arsenal improved after the break, though any hopes of a comeback were dashed as a worryingly soft centre was exposed at a set-piece situation.

Mads Bech Sorensen's throw-in delivery evaded several Gunners at the front post and bounced through to Norgaard, who showed the determination lacking from Arsenal's defenders to nod in and seal a debut win.