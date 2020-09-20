The Wales international revealed Mourinho was a pivotal reason for his high-profile return to Spurs this week after spending seven years with Real Madrid and winning four Champions League medals.

Bale has already held tactical talks with Mourinho and paid tribute to the ability of his new manager, who also has a Real Madrid past, to deliver the silverware that eluded Spurs despite huge progress under former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

"He has spoken to me about a few positions that he would like me to play and obviously I'm happy with that," Bale said.

"He was a big reason for me coming back here, he is a household name and a winner. He is the perfect fit for Tottenham.

"We need to win trophies and he knows how to do that better than anyone. I know every Tottenham fan is desperate for a trophy and we will be trying as hard as possible in every competition to do that."

Even before Harry Kane and Son Heung-min made history in the 5-2 away win over Southampton on Sunday – the England captain setting up all four goals for his team-mate in a Premier League first – Bale was relishing the prospect of completing a star-studded front three.

Speaking prior to the match, he added: "Harry's done incredibly well since he burst onto the scene and scored a lot of goals.

"To play with him and Son is an exciting prospect for all of us. If we're all pushing in the same direction it could be a very exciting season."

Bale holds no hard feelings about his time in Madrid as he bids to get fit in the next month, with a possible second debut to come against West Ham on October 17 once he has worked his way back from knee injury.

"I need to get fully fit," added the 31-year-old. "I haven't trained since the Wales camp so I need to get on the training pitch. Hopefully I can hit the ground running in my first game, whenever that may be.

"It feels great to be back. I've had a warm welcome. It's nice to be back in an environment where I'm loved. When you feel that love you can play your best football.

"Hopefully now we can kick on this season and try and win a trophy if not two. I'm a mature person who has grown up. I understand my game more and it's evolved. I still have my pace.

"I've enjoyed it [at Madrid], I loved living there. There's ups and downs at every club, wherever you go. The highs have been incredibly high and the lows have been very low.

"I enjoyed achieving what we achieved but it's time for the next chapter in my career."