Bailly's previous deal was deal was due to expire at the end of next season, but the 27-year-old defender has agreed terms to extend his stay.

The Ivory Coast centre-back, who has the option of a further 12-month extension on his new contract, has made only 15 appearances in another injury-hit season for United and is eager to but those troubles behind him.

✍️ A new deal for Eric Bailly!#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 26, 2021

"I'm very happy. This decision is something I didn't have to think about, I love this club and I love playing for Manchester United," Bailly said.

"I'm happy and so are my family, everything is good. Now the moment with my injury has passed and I'm fit and feel good, and that's it. A new contract is like a new challenge and I'm ready for this."