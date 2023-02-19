Azpilicueta was carried off on a stretcher during the defeat at Stamford Bridge, after taking a boot to the face from Sekou Mara while defending a corner.

There was a long stoppage in play while the 33-year-old received treatment on the pitch, before he was transported to St Mary's Hospital in west London.

Head coach Graham Potter confirmed after Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to the league's bottom side that Azpilicueta was responsive and speaking to his wife.

Azpilicueta posted an update on social media, targeting a return to action.

Hi everyone!

Thank you all for your love and messages of support!

My family and I would like to thank everyone who has been looking after me since yesterday’s incident… pic.twitter.com/suBCdIQbj6 — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) February 19, 2023

"From the Chelsea medical team, to team-mates and opponents, to St Mary's and Cleveland Hospital and all staff members and doctors: a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"Now, time to recover and I will see you soon on the pitch!"

Chelsea's defeat left it in 10th place and lagging way behind in the top-four race, with scrutiny growing on Potter.