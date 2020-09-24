WATCH every Arsenal match on demand on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial
Aubameyang penned a three-year extension in north London earlier this month to end mounting speculation.
Barcelona and Inter were among the elite European clubs linked to the 31-year-old, who conceded he was tempted by a fresh challenge.
WATCH: Nketiah's late strike seals Arsenal's cup win
"I was thinking about it to tell you the truth because I had good opportunities as well," he said.
"But this feeling to be here - the love from the fans and all the club - I'm not sure that by leaving I will receive the same love, so that's why I'm staying.
Arteta hints Ozil could struggle to return
"I'm really proud to be the captain but it's not the biggest factor to stay. Of course, it's a great job to do but it was not a part of me staying here."
Captaincy and an adoring fanbase aside, it was Arteta - who frequently expressed his confidence that Aubameyang would re-sign - that had a major influence upon the Gabon international's decision with regards to where his career lay.
"Since he came in, he brings a lot of positivity and a new philosophy for us," Aubameyang said.
"I think that was important because it matched my game and I feel that I can improve with him. I think this was the key factor."
Aubameyang added: "We had a chat during lockdown and we were supposed to talk about a game and he said, 'Okay, forget about it, we're going to talk about the future' and he asked me what I wanted to do.
"I was like, 'I feel good since you came, I'm improving, and the philosophy is very, very nice so I just want to stay' and he was like, ''I'm sure if you stay you can leave a legacy, but it's all about you and what you want. Of course, you can leave and go for trophies in big clubs as well, but I think you can create a legacy here in this great club.'
"This was the key message to me and after that conversation I was like, 'Okay, it's all clear for me and I just want to stay' and that's it."
Aubameyang swiftly made good on Arteta's legacy plans by scoring both goals in Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final win over Chelsea, having also netted a brace in the semi-final win over Manchester City.
He also scored a brilliant goal and netted the decisive penalty in last month's Community Shield success over Liverpool, continuing a phenomenal recent record at Wembley.