Emiliano Martinez's late own goal proved the turning point as Arsenal came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa 4-2 and boost its Premier League title hopes.

The Gunners, who were replaced at the summit after losing to Manchester City in midweek, seemed to be heading to another underwhelming result at Villa Park before luck went the way of Mikel Arteta's men in stoppage time.

Ollie Watkins' clinical finish put Villa in charge early on, and although Bukayo Saka soon equalised, the visitors trailed at the break thanks to Philippe Coutinho's sensationally worked team goal.

Oleksandr Zinchecko levelled again and that appeared to be as good as it would get for Arsenal.

However, Martinez inadvertently put into his own net late on and was then caught up the other end of the pitch as Gabriel Martinelli completed a dramatic turnaround.

The win put Arsenal back on top of standings, two points clear of City which was held to a draw at Nottingham Forest - although Pep Guardiola's side has a game in hand.