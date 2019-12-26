Aston Villa v Norwich December 26, 2019 21:49 1:30 min West Ham is a point and a place above the relegation zone after third-bottom Villa saw off fellow struggler Norwich. PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT Highlights Aston Villa Norwich City Football Premier League -Latest Videos 3:57 min Solskjaer compares Rashford to Ronaldo 3:05 min EFL Championship: Brentford v Swansea City 3:55 min EFL Championship: Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday 1:33 min EFL Championship: Leeds United v Preston North End 1:08 min EFL Championship: Reading v QPR 1:33 min West Brom, Leeds held as Stoke rises 1:30 min Premier League: Leicester City v Liverpool 1:30 min Premier League: Tottenham v Brighton & Hove Albion 1:30 min Firmino at the double as Reds go 13 points clear 0:48 min Premier League: Crystal Palace v West Ham United