The former Arsenal boss returns to the Premier League after rebuilding his reputation with success at Villarreal, clinching Europa League glory in 2021 and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Villa, which stopped the rot with a 4-0 thrashing of Brentford under first team coach Aaron Danks, confirmed the Spaniard will take his position on 1 November and will therefore not be in the dugout for the trip to face Newcastle United.

It means Emery's first task will be back-to-back tests against Manchester United, hosting Erik ten Hag's side in the Premier League on 6 November, before travelling to Old Trafford four days later in the Carabao Cup.

Emery will then lead Villa into a Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion, the final game before the season pauses for the World Cup in Qatar.

Villa's win against Brentford, its first in four Premier League matches, took the team to 15th in the table, three points above the relegation zone.