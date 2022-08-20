Having scored twice and contributed two assists in a 4-2 win against Leicester City a week ago, the Brazilian was back at it in the Gunners' routine 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, playing a key role in the opening goal before teeing up Martin Odegaard's second.

While Arsenal's number nine was unable to get on the scoresheet, seeing a second-half effort chalked off after a VAR review, his all-round display offered further encouragement to the Gunners' supporters.

Arteta is understandably delighted with the contribution of his new leading man, but believes he still has room to improve.

"Those individual actions make the difference in football and Gabi is doing that week in, week out. He didn't score today but he was involved in the goals and his contribution to the team was outstanding," he told Sky Sports.

"He's still 25-years-old so he can still improve his level a lot. He's hungry enough and he has got a huge desire to get better and better, to be the best that he can be and that is what he needs to do."

Arteta's praise of Jesus was echoed by club captain Odegaard, who described playing with the Brazilian as "amazing".

"He is not just about the goals, he gives us so much in the play as well, he drops back to combine and he is brilliant in a lot of places in the game. It's amazing to play with him and we're really lucky to have him here," Odegaard said.

Arsenal has also seen Oleksandr Zinchenko settle quickly following his own arrival from City, while Fabio Vieira has returned to fitness following an injury setback and is awaiting his first-team debut.

Further signings may still be on the cards for the Gunners though, with Arteta admitting he has his eyes on additional recruits.

"We will try to the end, the transfer window is tricky at the moment. We would like to do something else but let's see what we can do," he declared.