Mikel Arteta is making memories at Arsenal he says he will never forget as he saluted the Gunners' "incredible dressing room" in the lead-up to the North London derby against Tottenham.

After a blistering start to the Premier League season, in which Arsenal has won 14 of 17 games, Arteta's side can move eight points clear at the summit with victory over its bitter rival on Monday (AEDT).

Arteta endured a testing start to life at Emirates Stadium but the pendulum has certainly swung in his favour this term, and he is enjoying himself now.

"It's just an incredible dressing room. It's just a joy to work with [the players] every single day," said Arteta, who won the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for December.

"Some of the things that we've done together I'll probably never be able to do them with any other team or with any other group.

"Especially on match days and the things that we do together, that will stay in my brain for the rest of my life."

The maturity of this young Arsenal team has particularly impressed Arteta, who has noted the way his relationship with the players has changed this season.

"[The players] are certainly more mature," he said.

"I think the demands have changed as well and my role and what they, in my opinion, need from me is different as well.

"And that's why we always have to be evolving and trying to be ahead of what is coming, to give to the players and the rest of the staff what is going to make everything click to be more efficient and to win more games."

On the pitch, that has translated not only to better results but also better performances.

Arteta said of the changes at Arsenal: "We win more games, which is the most important thing and the thing that changes everything and I think we play better.

"We deserve to win in the games that we have won and probably that's the most relevant thing."