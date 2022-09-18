Arsenal was cruising towards a 3-0 victory over Thomas Frank's side on Sunday after goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira before Arteta sent on Nwaneri in stoppage time.

Aged just 15 years and 181 days, Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history, breaking Harvey Elliott's record of 16 years and 30 days for Fulham.

Fellow youngster Lino Sousa was an unused substitute and Arteta suggested the injury to Martin Odegaard, alongside impressive performances for Arsenal's youth side, offered Nwaneri the chance.

"It was a pure gut feeling. I met the boy and really liked what I saw," the Gunners manager said.

"Per Mertesacker and the academy staff are giving me really good information, Edu as well. I met Ethan, he's trained a couple of times with us.

"[Saturday] he had to come because we have injuries, especially the injury of Martin and then I had that feeling that if the opportunity could come that I was going to do it."

While Arsenal were in complete control as Nwaneri was introduced with four minutes of added time indicated, Arteta said he sent on the youngster with little instruction.

"Those things it is better not to tell them," the Spaniard responded when asked if he had sent Nwaneri on with a message. "Just throw him [on] there and see what happens."

Arsenal leapfrogged Manchester City at the Premier League summit with victory and will have the international break to prepare for tough tests in their next two league clashes with Tottenham and Liverpool.