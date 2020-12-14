Arteta frustrated after 'unacceptable' Xhaka red December 14, 2020 01:19 0:50 min Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta described Granit Xhaka’s actions as ‘unacceptable’ and costly after the midfielder's red card in the 1-0 defeat against Burnley. WATCH every Arsenal match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial News Arsenal Football Premier League Granit Xhaka Mikel Arteta -Latest Videos 3:06 min Rousaud casts doubt over Messi's Barcelona future 4:37 min Tavernier stars as Rangers streak continues 0:50 min Arteta frustrated after 'unacceptable' Xhaka red 3:47 min Dybala frustrated by Juve contract speculation 3:25 min Pioli hails Milan desire as unbeaten run continues 3:06 min Relieved Koeman revels after hard-earned victory 0:58 min Tuchel anxiously awaits scans after Neymar injury 3:47 min Rampaging Ronaldo targets 100 goals for Juve 3:32 min Ligue 1: PSG v Lyon 1:31 min Arteta defends his players after dismal defeat