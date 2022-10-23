The Gunners were in the ascendancy at St Mary's as Granit Xhaka opened the scoring in the 11th minute, finding the net in consecutive games for just the second time in his Arsenal career.

Jesus twice could have extended Arsenal's lead in the first half, blasting narrowly wide before being denied by Gavin Bazunu when through one-on-one.

The Brazil forward was also thwarted by a last-ditch Mohamed Elyounoussi block after the interval; the Saints midfielder teed up Stuart Armstrong shortly after as the home side battled to a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal manager Arteta suggested Jesus, who attempted a game-high four shots without beating Bazunu, would be the first to vent his frustrations after misfiring in front of goal.

"I'm sure today he will be disappointed knowing Gabi," Arteta said. "He's having the chances, and he's always there. It's a shame he couldn't put them away."

Arsenal moved two points clear of Manchester City at the Premier League summit, although that lead could have been four points if not for an underwhelming second-half performance.

The Gunners ended a 27-game run of matches without a draw in the Premier League, with Arteta recognising his side slipped below its high standards after a strong opening 45 minutes.

"I think the team looked really fresh at the start," the Spaniard said. "I put it more down to the way we played. We should have played better in the second half."