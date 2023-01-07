WATCH Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Arteta clashed with Magpies' boss Eddie Howe during a 0-0 draw at Emirates Stadium, as the league leader dropped points in the Premier League for just the third time this season.

Howe and Arteta were involved in an angry confrontation on the sidelines when referee Andrew Madley chose not to award Arsenal an injury-time penalty, with the Spanish boss calling the decision "scandalous" after the game.

The Arsenal manager came in for criticism after the match for how he acted, and the club was charged by the FA for failing to control its players in the aftermath of the late incident.

However, Arteta believes some of the commentary about his touchline actions has been unjust, saying he only acts in the best interests of Arsenal.

"I try to do my best for this football club, to defend it, to promote it, and to play with the passion that the game has to be played in," he said.

"Every game is special and every manager behaves very differently regarding the circumstances.

"You can't take the context out of a situation. That is not fair. That is me, here and on the pitch, for the good and the bad.

"That is me and I will try all the time to be better and whatever I do, if it is tomorrow, the next day, or the next one, is to make the club stronger and my players better, to play better, and to win.

"But if I have to do something, I will do it, and if I have to change something, believe me I will look in the mirror myself and change it very quickly."

Arteta's men turn their attentions to the FA Cup as they travel to play League One side Oxford United in the third round.

Arteta revealed Emile Smith Rowe could feature in that match, having not played for Arsenal since early September because of a groin injury.

"First of all we need him fit and at his best." Arteta said.

"When we have that we have an incredible player that we have missed a lot in the last few months.

"Emile can play as an attacking midfielder, as a winger and even as a nine, I think he's played there before.

"If he trains tomorrow, hopefully he will be available to give us something in the game."