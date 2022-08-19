England international Saka has established himself as a core member of the Arsenal side, while also making his impact in Gareth Southgate's national set-up.

Having last signed a long-term deal in 2020, Saka's situation at Arsenal was starting to cause concerns amongst the fanbase, with it widely reported that his terms were set to expire in 2024.

That would mean the Gunners could find themselves in a vulnerable position at the end of the 2022-23 season, as Saka would have just one year before becoming a free agent, and would be able to discuss a pre-contractual agreement with clubs outside of England in January 2024.

Naturally, Arsenal is pushing to secure Saka to a fresh contract and, speaking ahead of the Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Sunday AEST, Arteta revealed he was confident new terms could be agreed.

"I am very confident that we as a club and Bukayo and his family and agent are all aligned and now it's about putting that on a piece of paper," he said.

"I would like that to get done because I don't want players to be distracted in the season. But these things take time."

While Saka looks set to stay in north London, there could be numerous departures before the close of the transfer window on September 1 with Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin among those touted for an exit.

When asked about potential exits, Arteta said: "What we can communicate we always do when it's the right moment.

"We discussed that we have a big squad and we've allowed some players to leave. Until the end of the window anything can happen."

Arsenal is currently one of only two Premier League sides to have won its opening two league matches this season, alongside reigning champion Manchester City.