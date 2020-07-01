Aubameyang robbed Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul of the ball to roll home his 50th goal in the English top flight and put Arsenal on course for a 4-0 win.

The Gabon international is the fastest Arsenal player to reach 50 goals in the Premier League.

He teed up Granit Xhaka to make it 2-0 and doubled his tally for the game in the second half before Cedric Soares rounded things off with a debut strike.

Aubameyang's contract expires at the end of next season and afterwards he told BT Sport of the possibility of a new deal: "We'll talk with the club and see what happens.

"I'm really focused on the games. Since Mikel is in, we're doing well. We're working well. We have signs we're improving."

Arteta, when asked how many more goals Aubameyang can score for Arsenal, told a post-match media conference: "Hopefully at least another 100. I don't know, I'm not a magician.

"What he's achieved today to be the fastest in the history of this football club shows everything about his mentality and the way he works every day on his finishing, on trying to help the team and his desire to be better and better every day. Hopefully we can keep him here for a longer period.

"He's willing to stay with us, I think he's really happy where he is, and he can see what we are trying to do.

"Hopefully he can evolve some parts of his game and he can improve. We are pushing him every day towards that."

On the progression of talks over a new contract, Arteta said: "I don't know, I leave that to the football club.

"Auba knows really well what my thoughts are towards him, the project that I want to create and how much he's part of that, and after that, it's not in my hands.

"I'm positive and I can remain positive that we can keep him here for many years, but things have to progress."